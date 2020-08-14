Shiv Sena downplays Pawar’s comment on kin

india

Updated: Aug 14, 2020 13:11 IST

Mumbai:Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana on Friday downplayed the public admonition of Ajit Pawar’s son Parth by Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, saying the young politician should take the rebuke as a blessing.

An editorial in Saamana, however, wondered if Parth was being used by someone to damage Maharashtra’s “pride and identity” through the demand for a CBI probe in actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s case.

The NCP president on Wednesday said he attached “absolutely no importance” to his grandnephew Parth’s recent demand for the CBI probe into Rajput’s death, and described the young leader as “immature”.

Pawar said he had faith in Mumbai Police, but added he wouldn’t oppose anyone wanting an investigation by the central agency in the case.

The editorial in Saamana said Pawar’s statement was “blown out of proportion” by the media and it was “not even a storm in a teacup”. It said: “These news channels create artificial storm for their livelihood. Pawar’s comments on Parth are being construed as a sign that not all is well in the Pawar family and that Ajit Pawar has been warned...Actually, this is all meaningless.”

It added, “Sharad Pawar is a senior leader and head of a political party. He can admonish the young. Even late (Shiv Sena founder) Bal Thackeray has done that.”

Parth had demanded a CBI probe into the actor’s death in a letter sent to Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh on July 27. Similar demands have been made by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the principal opposition party in Maharashtra.

“Parth Pawar wrote to home minister Anil Deshmukh stating that CBI should probe Sushant Singh Rajput case. He said on social media some filmmakers should also be investigated. It would be foolishness to demand a CBI inquiry in the Sushant case. Some experienced people are backing the demand for the CBI inquiry. It should be understood that there is a conspiracy going on to hurt Maharashtra’s self-respect and identity. Is the young Parth Pawar being used for this?” the editorial questioned.

The Shiv Sena advised Parth to use the experience of senior leaders in his party to learn. “Parth Pawar is new in politics and he was unsuccessful in winning the Lok Sabha election. He has to work hard. There is a political gymnasium in his house. Therefore, he has a chance to prepare himself,” it said.

The editorial welcomed Parth’s stance on the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya and said, “There is nothing wrong in speaking in favour of Ram mandir which is being constructed with the Supreme Court’s approval. (Congress leaders) Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, too, have expressed their views.

“Uddhav Thackeray visited Ayodhya. But nobody wrote long letters to express their views like Parth.”

It added the NCP chief’s daughter and MP Supriya Sule too had said that going to Ayodhya is similar to praying at Pandharpur for many people and there should be “no criticism” of chief minister Uddhav Thackeray over this matter.