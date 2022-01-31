Shiv Sena dubs Pegasus spying ‘bigger than Watergate’ scandal

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena on Monday said that the alleged snooping through Pegasus spyware was bigger than the Watergate scandal. Sena mouthpiece, Saamana, said that the Modi government lied in Parliament about purchasing Pegasus spyware from Israel, which was exposed by The New York Times last week. Referring to the Watergate scandal in the United States involving President Richard Nixon, the editorial said that the president had to resign because of the scandal.

The Israeli spyware Pegasus and a missile system were the “centrepieces” of a roughly USD 2 billion deal of sophisticated weapons and intelligence gear between India and Israel in 2017, according to the report in The New York Times.

A massive controversy erupted last year when the NSO Group hit the headlines with the alleged use of its Pegasus software by some governments to spy on journalists, human rights defenders, politicians, and others in many countries, including India, triggering concerns over issues relating to privacy.

“The New York Times exposed the lies of Modi government. It revealed that in 2017, the Modi government bought Pegasus from Israel for ₹15,000- 20,000 crores. This is taxpayers’ money,” the Saamana editorial said. It said that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had to apologise to the nation for a small mistake and go through a police investigation. It also added, “President [Richard] Nixon had to resign due to the Watergate scandal. The truth will prevail.”

The state BJP leaders said that as a policy, the state unit does not respond to criticism in Saamana.

In an attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Sena mouthpiece said that on his whim the Amar Jawan Jyoti was snuffed out, the historic parliament building is being shut for a new complex, public sector undertakings are divested, airports are being sold. “Now because he is scared, people are being spied on by using taxpayers’ money. This is destruction of democracy,” the editorial remarked.

Targeting the government’ denial to have a joint parliamentary committee probe, the editorial added that had there been a JPC probe into the matter last year, it would have been a bigger expose than The New York Times story. It added that many countries use Pegasus spyware, but those nations do not have democracy. “Has democracy, Parliament, and Supreme Court been set aside in India? Modi govt should declare it because Modi has lied in Parliament and the Supreme Court about Pegasus”.

