Shiv Sena (Taksali) leader’s murder a hate crime, say Punjab police; SIT formed

The 31-year-old man arrested for the murder of Shiv Sena (Taksali) leader Sudhir Suri in Punjab’s Amritsar was “self-radicalised” and committed a “hate crime”, police said on Sunday.

Suri (58) was protesting outside Gopal Mandir on Majithia Road — one of the busiest places in Amritsar — when the main accused, identified as Sandeep Singh (31), shot him on November 4. The incident took place in the presence of a police team, including an assistant police commissioner.

“According to the investigation conducted so far, Sandeep Sunny got self-radicalised through Facebook and other social media and committed a hate crime,” Amritsar police commissioner Arun Pal Singh told reporters on Sunday.

The commissioner said it was not the conclusion, adding that the probe is at the preliminary stage and an in-depth investigation will be conducted.

A special investigation team (SIT) has been constituted to further probe the case, he said.

The SIT will be supervised by additional director general of police (Internal Security) RN Dhoke and led by deputy commissioner of police (detective) Jagjit Walia, the commissioner said at the press conference.

“Additional DCPs of City-2 and City-3, in-charge of Anti-Gangster Task Force and in-charge of Crime Investigation Agency are its members,” he said, adding that police will probe various angles. “Technical and financial investigations will also be conducted.”

The commissioner said only one person, Sandeep Singh alias Sunny, has been named in the murder case so far. “He was arrested on the spot and during investigation, the weapon used for the murder was recovered from him.”

Replying to a question if the accused was linked to any pro-Khalistani outfit, the senior officer said: “Whatever the facts will come to the fore during investigation, action will be taken accordingly.”

On Saturday, a team from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) visited the city and held meeting with Amritsar police regarding the case.

A senior police officer, requesting anonymity, said the accused had got the licence of his .32 bore pistol in 2016. The licence renewed every year. “We are also probing how the licence for the pistol was procured,” he said.

On Saturday, the autopsy report of Suri’s body confirmed that he was shot four times. The incident took place while Suri had taken part in a protest against the management of Gopal Mandir after some broken idols of Hindu deities were allegedly found on roadside, which he termed an act of sacrilege.

Suri was cremated on Sunday, with hundreds attending the last rites at the Durgiana Temple cremation ground. On Saturday, his family had refused to cremate the body until he was given a martyr status and radical outfit Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh’s name was added to the first information report (FIR).

Manik Suri, son of the deceased leader, on Saturday claimed that the attack on his father was pre-planned. “There was a threat call the night before the incident. My father received a call from the UK (United Kingdom),” Manik told reporters. “The caller introduced himself as Amritpal Singh and said he was sending some men and that his “deal is done”… It was planned, four bullets hit him.”

A video clip purportedly showing accused Sandeep Singh and his son meeting Amritpal Singh has also surfaced. An officer requesting anonymity said the video was shot on October 29 when Amritpal visited Amritsar.

Meanwhile, head of banned US-based pro-Khalistani organisation — Sikhs For Justice — Gurpatwant Singh Pannu announced ₹10 lakh to accused Sandeep Singh for fighting the legal battle. He released a video praising Singh for killing Suri.

HT cannot independently verify the veracity of the video

On Saturday, a Facebook post named Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh alias Landa as involved in the murder case. However, police said they are yet to ascertain the authenticity of the social media post.