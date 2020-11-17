‘Shiv Sena will always come forward wielding sword of Hindutava when country calls’: Sanjay Raut

india

Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 13:37 IST

The war of words between two former allies - Shiv Sena and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) - continues. Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut on Tuesday said that his party will come wielding the sword of Hindutava whenever the country needs it.

Raut also said that his party was and will always be Hindutvawadi. “We don’t need to get our Hindutva certified from any party. We were, we are and we will always be Hindutvawadi. We don’t play Hindutva politics like them. Whenever the country needs us, Shiv Sena will always come forward wielding the sword of Hindutava,” the Shiv Sena leader said, as quoted by ANI.

This isn’t the first time Raut has hit out at the BJP on Hindutava. After the Maharashtra government announced the reopening of religious places in the state from November 16, the BJP had called the move a victory of Hindutva.

“This is not a victory or defeat of anybody,” Raut had said on Sunday. The Shiv Sena leader slammed the party by reminding them that they were shut down on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s instructions.

“The lockdown was imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the decision to shut the temples was also taken by him. So there is no reason for BJP to take credit for the victory of Hindutva in this matter. I believe that the Prime Minister will have to tell the meaning of victory and defeat to such people,” he added.

Raut had also pushed for the SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures) announced by the Centre to be followed firmly as places of worship reopen. “The SOPs drafted by the government need to be followed strictly. There is no need to take credit. It was God’s will that people stay at home, and now it is God’s will that places of worship reopen with precautions,” Raut said.

All the religious places in Maharashtra reopened for devotees from Monday after being shut for several months due coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.