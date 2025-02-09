Shiv Vihar’ or ‘Shiv Puri’: Winning BJP leader suggests name for Delhi's Mustafabad

Mohan Singh Bisht, the BJP's MLA-elect from Delhi's Mustafabad, called for renaming the constituency as “Shiv Vihar” or “Shiv Puri”. The seat is one of the areas with significant population of Muslims in the national capital. Newly elected MLA Mohan Singh Bisht flashes victory sign before a meeting after the victory in Delhi Assembly elections, at the Delhi state office in New Delhi, Sunday.(PTI)

The BJP leader justified his proposal claiming, without proof, that the population of the Hindu community is higher in the constituency.

“On one side, there are 58 per cent people and, on the other, 42 per cent. It is the right of the 58 per cent that the name should be changed accordingly. The name could be Shiv Vihar or Shiv Puri,” he told PTI.

Also read | Delhi polls: BJP swings Mustafabad on ‘Bisht brand, post-riots demography’

Bisht's statement comes amid intense speculation over the BJP's choice for the post of Delhi chief minister. He is being seen by some in the party as one of the potential contenders for the top post, PTI reported. The BJP leader avoided giving a direct answer when asked about the speculations.

“The party gave me the chance to contest elections seven times and I won six of those. I am a regular party worker and whoever the party chooses will carry the 'lotus' symbol,” Bisht said.

The 67-year-old leader was elected to the assembly for the sixth time after he secured victory over AAP's Adeel Ahmad Khan in Mustafabad by 17,578 votes.

Bisht was shifted from the Karawal Nagar seat that he had won in the 2020 election. He was fielded from Mustafabad after he threatened to contest the election as an independent candidate.

Also read | BJP pacifies ‘rebel’ MLA, picks him from Mustafabad

Okhla MLA responds

Reacting to Bisht's renaming proposal, AAP's Okhla MLA Amanatullah Khan sought to know what the BJP intends to achieve by renaming Mustafabad.

“Instead of doing such things, the BJP should start working positively and avoid negativity,” Khan told reporters.

The BJP swept to power in Delhi after 27 years, winning 48 of the 70 assembly seats. AAP won 22 seats while the Congress drew a blank in the polls held on February 5.