BJP pacifies ‘rebel’ MLA, picks him from Mustafabad

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday released its third list for the upcoming Delhi assembly elections — comprising just one name — as the party went into damage control mode hours after one of its sitting legislators threatened to rebel upon being seemingly dropped as a candidate. Karawal Nagar MLA Bisht threatened to contest as an Independent after he was not re-nominated from the seat. (PTI)

The BJP named veteran leader Mohan Singh Bisht as its nominee for the Mustafabad assembly seat in northeast Delhi. The development came after Bisht — the MLA from Karawal Nagar, and one of only seven BJP leaders to have won a seat in the previous Delhi polls in 2020 — threatened to contest the polls as an independent candidate from the seat after the party decided to field Kapil Mishra from the constituency.

Bisht on Sunday afternoon slammed the decision to not field him from his stronghold of Karawal Nagar, calling it a “big mistake.” He also said that he will not contest from any other seat and intended to file his “nomination from Karawal Nagar before January 17”.

Delhi BJP leaders aware of the matter said that Bisht later met party president JP Nadda.

By Sunday evening, the BJP announced its third list, with Bisht’s the sole name on it.

The veteran politician was later seen crying during a television interview.

“I have a long association with the party. A person who works hard but does not get the desired results, it causes sadness,” a sobbing Bisht said.

“It is the party’s order. I will fight the election from Mustafabad and I will win,” Bisht said.

A five-time MLA, Bisht has been the legislator from Karawal Nagar seat since 1998 — barring 2015, when Mishra, who was then associated with the Aam Aadmi Party, won from the seat. Mishra later resigned from the AAP in 2017.

The BJP has so far announced candidates for 58 out of the 70 seats in the Capital. Voting for the Delhi Assembly elections will take place on February 5, while results will be declared on February 8.