Shiv Sena MP's message to West Asia after Al-Qaeda threat: 'No religion is so fragile…'

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Wednesday said the West Asian countries that protested the remarks on Prophet Mohammed should “unequivocally denounce” the threats from Islamist terror groups made in the aftermath of the controversy. Chaturvedi stressed the difference between respect for religious sentiments and threats based on it, saying no religion is “so fragile that words of a few can bring down their faith.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Threats from Islamist terror groups such as Al Qaeda should be unequivocally denounced by these Middle East nations as well. Respecting religious sentiments is one thing, issuing threats based on it (is) another. No religion is so fragile that words of a few can bring down their faith,” the Rajya Sabha member tweeted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Terror outfit Al-Qaeda in the Subcontinent (AQIS) has reportedly issued a letter threatening suicide attacks in Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Mumbai and Delhi to "fight for the dignity of our Prophet". The Al Qaeda affiliate warned that "saffron terrorists should now await their end in Delhi and Bombay and in UP and Gujarat", reported news agency ANI.

Also Read | 'Today's fringe, tomorrow's mainstream': Congress' swipe at BJP over Prophet row

In an apparent reference to the controversial remarks of now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, the AQIS said that she “insulted and slandered” the Prophet and his wife in the “most vile and evil manner on an Indian TV channel.” The letter claimed that the “hearts of Muslims all over the world are bleeding and are filled with feelings of revenge and retribution.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"We shall kill those who affront our Prophet and we shall bind explosives with our bodies and the bodies of our children to blow away the ranks of those who dare to dishonor our Prophet... [They] shall find no amnesty or clemency, no peace and security will save them and this matter will not close with any words of condemnation or sorrow," it added.

(With ANI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON