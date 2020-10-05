Shivakumar amassed disproportionate assets worth Rs 74.93 crore, says CBI

india

Updated: Oct 05, 2020 19:05 IST

After conducting several raids at multiple locations throughout Monday, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) accused Congress leader Shivakumar of amassing disproportionate assets worth Rs 75 crore.

“The CBI has registered a case against former Minister of Karnataka Government(Presently MLA) on the allegations of possession of disproportionate assets to the tune of Rs.74.93 crore(approx) in his name and in the name of his family members,” the agency said issuing a statement.

“It may be recalled that Government of Karnataka has issued a Notification u/s 6 of DSPE Act and it was followed by a Notification u/s 5 of DSPE Act issued by Government of India after which CBI had initially registered a Preliminary Enquiry during March, 2020 against the said MLA and others in the matter,” the statement read.

“Searches were conducted today at 14 locations including Karnataka, Delhi, Mumbai at the premises of said MLA and others which led to recovery of cash of Rs.57 lakh(approx) and several incriminating documents including property documents, bank related information, computer hard disk etc. Investigation is continuing,” it said.

The CBI conducted simultaneous raids at multiple locations across the country, including residences as well as business establishments, connected with Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar and his brother DK Suresh. These 14 locations that the probe agency raided include 9 in Karnataka, 4 in Delhi, one in Mumbai.

Shivakumar was arrested on September 23 last year by ED in the money laundering case and was lodged in Delhi’s Tihar Jail under judicial custody. He was released a month later after Delhi High Court granted him bail.