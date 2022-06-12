Shivraj Chouhan on woman who fought goons, harassment: 'Salute her courage'

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday met a woman in Bhopal who was attacked with a blade after she was harassed by some goons. The woman, however, fought back, the chief minister said after meeting her, underlining, "She has set an example for others". The state government has announced a compensation of ₹1 lakh.

After a visit to her home in the state capital, Chouhan spoke to reporters: "I came to meet her after she bravely fought some goons and even slapped them. Earlier, they ran on looking at the crowds but then, when she was going with her husband, they attacked her with a blade. It makes me sad and angry at the same time."

Assuring strict action against the attackers, he added: "We will ensure maximum punishment for the accused. They will be arrested soon. But I salute the Seema ji's courage. She wasn't silent when she was targeted and demonstrated bravery."

Plastic surgeons and doctors will give an update on how she can be helped, the chief minister further added, underling that the state will give her ₹1 lakh for her bravery. "We should not bear injustice. We should fight against it. She has become a role model with this. We will make sure that her children get admitted in a nearby school." The woman's husband is a labourer, he said.

In one of the tweets, with photos and videos of the visit, the chief minister further shared that she "confronted courageously on facing objectionable actions of the miscreants." "Fighting injustice is an act of inspiration for other people, in this way sister she is also an inspiration for other women. His son and daughter study and necessary instructions have been given to collector Bhopal for their cooperation," he said.

