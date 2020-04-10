Shivraj Singh Chouhan seeks suggestions from Kamal Nath, Digvijaya Singh in times of coronavirus crisis

india

Updated: Apr 10, 2020 22:00 IST

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan revealed on Wednesday that he held discussions with his political rivals in the opposition including former chief ministers Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh over the state’s strategy to deal with the coronavirus outbreak.

Chouhan said that all the leaders came forward with suggestions following his initiative.

“I have discussed with former CMs Uma Bharti, Kamal Nath, Digvijaya Singh and sought their suggestion regarding our strategy to contain #CoronavirusPandemic. All of them have given their suggestions,” ANI quoted the MP chief minister as saying.

Chouhan had personally met Kamal Nath after the latter was forced to resign as the chief minister of the state following the rebellion of around two dozen Congress MLAs.

As on Friday, Madhya Pradesh has 259 cases of coronavirus and 16 casualties have been reported due to the deadly disease, which has led to increased cooperation between political leaders across the political spectrum in their efforts to contain its spread.

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren had only yesterday highlighted that the crisis had led to a commendable display of the spirit of federal cooperation, he singled out the cooperation among states to provide food, shelter and medical care to migrant workers from different states to back his point.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, too, highlighted the good work done by the states and their chief ministers in combination with the Centre to contain the spread of the global pandemic that has cost close to a 100,000 lives globally.

PM Modi has himself chaired several meetings with the chief ministers of states and Union Territories for an effective implementation of containment measures.

Leaders of all political parties have also been consulted for ideas to combat the disease and provide relief to several sections of the society that have suffered due to the impact of the pandemic.

On April 11, the prime minister will hold another video conference with the chief ministers of all states, where a decision on a possible extension of the lockdown is likely to be taken.