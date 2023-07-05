Dog dies in car as family visits Taj: Why so irresponsible?

The recent incident of a pet Labrador dying inside a parked car in Agra, Uttar Pradesh (UP) has shocked pet lovers. Reportedly, a Haryana-based family visited the Taj Mahal while their pet stayed locked in a vehicle on a hot day. The reason for the dog’s death is being speculated to be a lack of ventilation and water. A passerby, who recorded the video, can be heard saying that the owners of the dog were advised by the parking attendant, to not leave it unattended inside the car .

A screengrab of the video shows the unfortunate incident that took place in the parking of the Taj Mahal in Agra, UP. (Photo: Twitter/Shutterstock)

The UP Police booked the couple under animal cruelty and the vehicle was seized, but social media users feel much more needs to be done to ensure the safety of pets. “It’s absolutely shocking and so tragic,” says Deepti Upadhyay, liaisoning officer, People For Animals Agra, adding, “Dogs are a responsibility, not a fad. The family of this dog could have left it with an attendant or kept the windows open (for ventilation). In fact, they should not have taken their pet along with them to a place like the Taj Mahal. What is more shameful is the fact that the people responsible for taking care of this dog were negligent despite having been told to not leave their dog alone in a locked car.”

In countries such as the United States and the United Kingdom, the Good Samaritan law allows a person to break a car window with the intention of saving an animal from suffocation. “The same is applicable under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) as well. In case of an emergency, the relevant authorities like the police, need to be informed prior to damaging a private vehicle to rescue an animal. One must also document the incident as evidence for later use,” informs Ashok Nigam, senior advocate, Delhi High Court. And Aastha Mathur, a Delhi-based lawyer adds: “This incident is a simple case of negligence under Section 3 of The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act... There are enough laws to look after the rights of animals in our country, but the problem is the lack of awareness about how to care for animals. These basic lessons need to be taught before pet ownership is allowed.”

Your pet is your responsibility:

- Don’t leave the animal unaccompanied in any vehicle

- Keep a bowl of water handy

- Do not leave their leash on

- Keep the engine running with AC on while someone is inside the car with the pet

- If it’s unavoidable to take the pet along to some place, ensure someone keeps checking in at regular intervals

Inputs by Dr Rajkumar from NDMC Veterinary Hospital Moti Bagh

If you spot an animal in distress, call here:

Police helpline number: 100 or 112

PETA India’s emergency helpline number: +919820122602

Ambulance for animals: 1962

