Shoma Sen, accused in Bhima Koregaon violence case, granted bail by Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Friday granted bail to Shoma Sen, an accused in the Bhima Koregaon violence case. The ex-Nagpur University professor was arrested on June 6, 2018, five months after violent events in the Maharashtra village. Shoma Sen (Image courtesy: India Civil Watch International)

Sen is booked under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), 1967, for alleged Maoist links in connection with the case. She has been in custody since her arrest, awaiting trial.

On March 15, the National Investigation Agency (NIA), informed the apex court that the agency did not require her further custody.

Subsequently, a bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Augustine George Masih, granted her bail on Friday. In granting relief, the bench considered the delay in framing of charges against the accused, her advanced age, and multiple ailments. However, the bench also directed Sen to follow certain conditions, with a warning that the bail will be cancelled if any of the conditions was violated or not complied with.

These include: submitting her passport, pairing her phone with that of the NIA's investigating officer so that her location can be monitored constantly, and not leaving Maharashtra without the permission of the special court hearing the trial.

The Supreme Court bench also stated that the observations made on the nature of allegations against the accused are prima facie and will not affect the trial.

There are total 16 accused in the Bhima Koregaon violence case. Besides Sen, the following people are also out on bail: Sudha Bharadwaj, Anand Teltumbde, Vernon Gonsalves, Arun Ferreira, Varavara Rao, and Gautam Navlakha.