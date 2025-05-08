‘Shooting star’: What Jammu residents saw when explosive sounds shook the city

Panic gripped residents in Jammu city and its outskirts as sudden flashes of light illuminated the sky, followed by loud explosions. Many were in their gardens or at local shops when the blasts triggered widespread fear, resulting in a blackout across the city. Power blackout in Jammu following explosive sounds and flashes in the sky.

Social media was abuzz with videos showing flares and projectiles, with many speculating that Jammu, popularly known as the city of temples, was under attack, just a day after Indian forces launched strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Jammu-based lawyer and resident of Trikuta Nagar, Deepika Pushkar Nath, said, “I was sitting in the garden at home when my daughter said, ‘dekho taara toota ’ (shooting star), and I could see multiple flares and hear loud explosions. The sky lit up, and then immediately there was a blackout across the city.”

Residents in Jammu described a red sky, multiple explosions, and the sensation of drones hovering overhead, followed by a power outage that lasted for nearly half an hour.

“The sky turned red, and there were several explosions. It felt like drones were flying above. The power went out, and the whole scene lasted for about half an hour before it started again,” said Munaza, a resident of Sunjwan in Jammu.

Parag Abrol, a Jammu-based businessman, said, “I had just parked my car when the first explosion happened. After a short pause, several more followed. The sky was filled with flares. Given the recent developments, I immediately sensed it was an escalation from Pakistan’s side. Power went out right after, and there’s still no electricity.”

“Earlier, markets were open and people were going about their day. There was no sign of tension that something like this could happen,” he added.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Police chief SP Vaid said there was a complete blackout in Jammu amid loud explosions, possibly due to bombing, shelling, or missile strikes, but urged people to stay calm and trust the Indian armed forces.

“Complete blackout in Jammu. Loud explosions—bombing, shelling, or missile strikes suspected. Fret not—Mata Vaishno Devi is with us, and so are the valiant Indian Armed Forces,” Vaid wrote on X.



