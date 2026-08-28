Shots fired at Goa casino director, he escapes unhurt

PANAJI: The Goa Police have launched a manhunt after two unknown assailants fired gunshots in an apparent bid to target Shrinivas Nayak, the Managing Director of the Casino Pride Group, one of the largest groups operating multiple casinos in Goa.

Representational. (Unsplash)

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Nayak, who escaped unhurt, was targeted with three shots, all of which missed the target leaving him unharmed as he was leaving the Majestic Pride Hotel and Casino located on Friday evening, where the group’s offices are also located.

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According to preliminary information available so far, Nayak was heading towards his car accompanied by his bodyguard when the attack took place prompting the bodyguard to return fire in the direction of those who were shooting at them. The duo were not harmed in the incident.

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{{^usCountry}} The assailants are believed to have escaped by crossing the busy NH 66 Highway that leads into the state capital from the north. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The assailants are believed to have escaped by crossing the busy NH 66 Highway that leads into the state capital from the north. {{/usCountry}}

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Nayak, whose casino group operates two offshore casinos and several hotel casinos, is among the most prominent casino operators in the state and is popular among tourists.

A police official said that the investigations were at a preliminary stage and that it would be premature to comment on it.