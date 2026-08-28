‘What about 501st m’: Goa 500 m drug-free school zone directive sparks criticism

A Goa education department circular asking schools to maintain a “drug-free zone” within a 500 metre radius around their campuses sparked criticism, with the opposition Congress asking whether drugs would be available and legal at the 501st metre. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) called the circular a mockery of the claims of a drug-free state. Shailesh Zingade, the state education director, was unavailable for comment following the backlash.

The circular asked schools to take “immediate and appropriate action” to “ensure the implementation of the 500 metre drug-free zone around their campuses. It was issued on Thursday as part of a nationwide initiative to curb drug abuse among students.

State Congress chief Girish Chodankar criticised the circular, asking what happens at 501 metres. “Protecting our children from drugs is non-negotiable. But the government must answer a simple question: Why only 500 metres? What happens at 501 metres?”

Chodankar asked the government not to draw a 500 metre circle around the problem. “Destroy the drug network across Goa. Our children deserve protection not just within 500 metres of their schools, but everywhere: in their neighbourhoods, playgrounds, colleges, villages and cities.”

Chodankar’s party colleague, Amit Patkar, echoed him, questioning what jurisdiction school heads have outside their gates. “This is a ploy by the government to push their own responsibilities onto the heads of schools. What jurisdiction does a headmaster have outside the perimeter of the school compound?” Patkar asked.

AAP lawmaker Venzy Viegas questioned the government’s claims of a drug-free state. “Does the education department issue circulars without thinking? Does this not mean that beyond that is a drug-free zone? We strongly condemn this circular. The entire state needs to be declared a drug-free zone,” Viegas said.

Shailesh Zingade, the state education director, was unavailable for comment following the backlash.