'Should buy lot of cars': What BJP leaders said on Kamal Nath Congress exits remark

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has hit out at his predecessor- Kamal Nath - after the Congress leader gave a nonchalant response to exits from his party. Nath, whose government in the state had collapsed in 2020 with Jyotiradtya Scindia’s switch to the BJP along with his loyalists, has in his recent remarks indicated that the grand old party is unaffected by the switches.

The Congress has been making attempts at revival despite the infighting and political setbacks. It has faced multiple poll defeats since 2014 when it was ruled out of power. After the recent Goa exodus where MLAs switched to the BJP, Kamal Nath - while speaking to reporters - said: “Whoever wants to go… can go. I will drop them in my car.” His comments assume significance also because the state of Madhya Pradesh is preparing for the state elections next year.

“The Madhya Pradesh Congress chief is saying whoever wants to go can go, ‘will drop in my car’. A party - where members and workers are not respected... can that party do good for the public?” Madhya Pradesh chief miniter said at an event.

Further mocking the Congress, he added: “Congress ki haalat to aisi hai, dil ke tukde hazar hue.. Koi idhar gira, koi udhar gira (The Congress is in such a condition - the heart was shredded into a thousand pieces, which fell all over.”

Not just Chauhan, another BJP leader - Kailash Vijayvargiya - responded to Nath’s remark: “Then he should buy a lot of cars. There are a lot of people not happy with his leadership.”

