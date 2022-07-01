Supreme Court remarks on Nupur Sharma should make BJP hang its head in shame: Congress

The Congress on Friday said the Supreme Court's observations on Nupur Sharma's Prophet comment are crucial and far-reaching. The top court's remarks resonate with the entire country and should make the party in power hang its head in shame, the Congress said in a statement. "It is no secret that the BJP seeks to profit from inflaming communal passions. Today, the Supreme Court has strengthened the resolve in every single one of us who are fighting these destructively divisive ideologies," the statement read.

"The Indian National Congress will never cease its fight against polarising anti-national forces of all types which plunge the nation into chaos for political gains and let all Indian citizens beat the consequences of their perverse action," the Congress statement issued by the party general secretary (communications), Jairam Ramesh, said.

The official Twitter handle of the Congress termed the Supreme Court's remarks as a slap of the face of the BJP government and asked whether the BJP president, the Union home minister and Prime Minister himself owe an "apology to the nation for stoking communal hatred constantly".

As Nupur Sharma approached the top court for the transfer of all cases against her filed in different parts of the country to Delhi, the Supreme Court said she should apologise to the whole country. "Her outburst is responsible for the unfortunate incident at Udaipur," the court said referring to the beheading of a Hindu tailor by two Muslim men.

Calling Nupur Sharma arrogant, the Supreme Court said being a spokesperson of a party is not a licence to say things like what she had said triggering the Prophet row. "What is the business of the TV channel to discuss the matter which is subjudice, except to promote an agenda," the Apex Court observed as the former spokesperson made those comments on the Prophet taking part in a TV news debate.

