'Should I attend or not...': Actor Sushant Sing joins Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo; Pooja Bhatt says...

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh on Thursday joined Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Maharashtra's Nanded and said he was in two minds about whether to just attend the yatra or join as it, as he claimed, was his first attendance at a political rally. "Then I thought this rally is to unite Bharat. And this is very important because many people are spreading hatred. You have chosen the path of love," Sushant Singh said speaking at the rally. Sushant Singh is the second Bollywood personality to join Bharat Jodo after Pooja Bhatt.

NCP leader Supriya Sule also joined Rahul Gandhi's yatra on Thursday.

Wishing luck to Rahul Gandhi, Sushant Singh said, "It is important to win. But not leaving the fight till the end is also a victory. And in the end, those who want to rule the country constitutionally will win. Ladenge...jitenge."

Bollywood actor Pooja Bhatt who joined the yatra in Hyderabad congratulated Sushant Singh for his speech and said he proved once again walked the talk. "Because the world is comprised of those that talk and those that walk their talk. Bravo @sushant_says you prove again that eventually, we are what we do & not merely what we say we will do!" Pooja Bhatt tweeted.

The yatra, which entered Maharashtra on Monday night, will cover Nanded city, Deglur and Ardhapur areas and proceed to Hingoli on Friday. Former Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Aaditya Thackeray will join the yatra today.

Sanjay Raut on Thursday said the yatra is a movement to end the "atmosphere of bitterness" and unite the country. "The Bharat Jodo Yatra is a movement to unite the country and end the atmosphere of bitterness. This should be welcomed," said Sanjay Raut as he met Sharad Pawar. Pawar was also scheduled to join the yatra, but will not join owing to health issues. "He was recently hospitalised and considering doctor's advice for rest, he will not join (the yatra)," Jairam Ramesh said.

