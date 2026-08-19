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‘Should we praise this brutality?’ Rahul Gandhi slams CJP stir remark by Kiren Rijiju

Rahul Gandhi slammed Kiren Rijiju's remark. In an ANI interview, Rijiju said, “Not a single person was harmed; not a single person suffered a broken bone."

Updated on: Aug 19, 2026, 09:35:50 IST
By HT Correspondent
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Launching a fresh attack against the Narendra Modi government, leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday alleged that “fundamental mantra of this government is untruth and violence”, in a sharp response to parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju’s statement in an interview that Delhi Police should be praised because no body died or got seriously injured during the Jantar Mantar protests.

Rahul Gandhi slams Kiren Rijiju's remark (ANI/PTI)
Rahul Gandhi slams Kiren Rijiju's remark (ANI/PTI)

“Ministers of the Modi government are saying that “the Delhi Police should be praised”.

Also Read | 'Delhi cops told us we are traitors': Jantar Mantar protesters meet Rahul Gandhi

“Half a kilometre from Parliament, pellet guns were fired at peaceful students, lathis studded with nails were used, one child’s eye was lost, one girl’s ear was severed. Should we praise this brutality? I myself have met those injured children. The fundamental mantra of this government is untruth and violence,” Gandhi tweeted on Tuesday.

 
rahul gandhidelhi policekiren rijiju
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