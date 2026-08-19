‘Should we praise this brutality?’ Rahul Gandhi slams CJP stir remark by Kiren Rijiju

Launching a fresh attack against the Narendra Modi government, leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday alleged that “fundamental mantra of this government is untruth and violence”, in a sharp response to parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju’s statement in an interview that Delhi Police should be praised because no body died or got seriously injured during the Jantar Mantar protests.

Rahul Gandhi slams Kiren Rijiju's remark (ANI/PTI)

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“Ministers of the Modi government are saying that “the Delhi Police should be praised”.

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“Half a kilometre from Parliament, pellet guns were fired at peaceful students, lathis studded with nails were used, one child’s eye was lost, one girl’s ear was severed. Should we praise this brutality? I myself have met those injured children. The fundamental mantra of this government is untruth and violence,” Gandhi tweeted on Tuesday.

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{{^usCountry}} Rahul’s jibe came came after news agency ANI released a clip of its interview with Rijiju. The minister said, “Not a single person was harmed; not a single person suffered a broken bone. Not even one protester is in the hospital with a serious injury. Consider the scale of this movement—thousands turned up, and so many criminals infiltrated under the guise of students; yet, not a single casualty occurred.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rahul’s jibe came came after news agency ANI released a clip of its interview with Rijiju. The minister said, “Not a single person was harmed; not a single person suffered a broken bone. Not even one protester is in the hospital with a serious injury. Consider the scale of this movement—thousands turned up, and so many criminals infiltrated under the guise of students; yet, not a single casualty occurred.” {{/usCountry}}