'Shows how angry we are': When the ‘Cockroach’ meme page turned street protest | Notes from the ground

As hundreds of protesters gathered in the sweltering heat of New Delhi on Saturday, the Cockroach Janta Party and its supporters raised their voices against ongoing exam irregularities. Citing the NEET paper leak, the CBSE on-screen marking row, SSC exam cancellations, and the recent delay in CUET UG, the protesters called for a better education system for students in India, and spoke particularly of how individual students feel pushed and wronged. While sentiments at the protest extended beyond education, the overall focus remained on creating a better system for students—one that is not marred by paper leaks, delays, or abrupt cancellations. (HT Photo/Danita Yadav)

The Cockroach Janta Party, a satirical online outfit that began as a response to remarks by Chief Justice Surya Kant, held its first public protest on June 6. Along with their demand for an improved education system, supporters of the outfit also called for the resignation of education minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The call for protest was made by CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, who led the crowd at Jantar Mantar a few hours after landing from the United States. Dipke was accompanied by the outfit's three spokesmen, representatives from the All India Student Union, and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who also dropped in to show support for the movement.

While it was assumed that the participants would mainly be Gen Z students from across India, HT also interacted with teachers, parents, activists, and others who did not fit this bracket.

Students hit the hardest "Humare bachchon ke saath galat ho raha hai, unke saath nainsaafi ho rahi hai," was a sentence heard repeatedly from participants at Jantar Mantar, speaking how “children are being wronged, facing an unfair system”.

A teacher from Pune spoke to HT about the plight of students affected by what he described as "continuous" irregularities.

"The students are already under pressure when they appear for competitive exams such as NEET, JEE, and other government exams. This pressure only increases when they hear of paper leaks. We are here today in support of our students, to ensure that when they are studying hard, the least the agencies and the government can do is ensure there are no delays or leaks," Ramzan told HT.

Another protester, Vikas, told HT that they were there to demand accountability from the government and improvements to the system. Nitish, a former president of JNUSU, also highlighted the findings of 17-year-old Sarthak Sidhant, who flagged alleged discrepancies in tenders issued by CBSE to Coempt Edu Teck amid the ongoing OSM row, and called for systemic change.

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"The youth of the country are here, with the Constitution in our hands, and we will take it back," he told HT.