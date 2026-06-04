NEET aspirant dies by suicide in Nagpur before re-exam: 'No guarantee I would do well again'

Family of a 20-year-old NEET aspirant, who died by suicide 14 days ago in Nagpur, has now claimed that the recent paper leak and cancellation of the exam pushed her to take the extreme step. The NEET UG exam will be held again on June 21. (Representative image)

Their claim was based on an alleged suicide note found in her book.

The girl from Mauganj district of Madhya Pradesh used to live in Nagpur, where her father works as a cook. The family returned to their village in Mauganj district for the last rites and found the note in her book.

"I had high hopes of scoring good marks" In the note, the girl wrote, “I had high hopes of scoring good marks in the NEET exam, but now there is no guarantee that I will perform just as well if I have to take the paper again. I’m sorry, Mom and Dad. I’ve ruined everything.”

Also read | CBI to soon submit report on NEET paper leak case

Relatives said she had slipped into depression after the exam was cancelled, though they did not initially realise this was the reason behind her death.

Her father said, “My daughter was brilliant in her studies and always dreamt of becoming a doctor. Despite our limited means, we took loans worth lakhs to support her education. After the exam, she was happy and confident of being selected. But the moment news broke about the paper leak and cancellation, she was shattered. My 20 years of hard work went in vain because the government failed to conduct the exam properly.”

Also read | Top court refuses to alter format for NEET re-test

He added that his younger son, who studies in Class 9, may be asked to give up academics altogether. “It’s better to put him into farming than traumatise him with the failure of the system.”

Congress youth president Yaah Ghanghoria visited the bereaved family and assured support in dealing with their education debt. “We are with the family as they lost their daughter due to system failure,” he said.