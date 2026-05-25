BENGALURU An 18-year-old student in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi district died by suicide days after appearing for the NEET-UG 2026 examination, which was later cancelled by the National Testing Agency over allegations of a paper leak. Karnataka: 18-year-old NEET aspirant found dead, no suicide note recovered

Police said the student, who had recently completed her pre-university course with 92% marks, was found hanging from a ceiling fan in her apartment. Officers who inspected the scene said no suicide note had been recovered and that an investigation was continuing under the jurisdiction of the Station Bazaar police station.

Her father told reporters that she had performed well in the examination and that the family had not noticed any visible distress. “There was no distress or problem in our family, and we were living happily,” he said.

He added that his daughter may have been worried about having to sit for the examination again after the cancellation of the May 3 test. “She had performed well (in NEET), everything was going well. Maybe she had some feelings in her mind about writing it (NEET) again. I do not blame anyone, I do not accuse anyone. We do not know her pain or suffering. What can I say?” he said.

The National Testing Agency cancelled the NEET-UG 2026 examination earlier this month after allegations of irregularities and a paper leak emerged. More than 22 lakh candidates had appeared for the test.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan later announced that the re-examination would be held on June 21 and that the medical entrance examination would shift to a computer-based format from next year.

The cancellation has led to anxiety among many aspirants, particularly students who believed they had performed well in the original examination and were uncertain about reproducing those results in a second attempt. The Centre had announced a refund of examination fees and additional time for formalities during the re-test.

The death in Kalaburagi came days after another medical aspirant in Rajasthan allegedly died by suicide following the cancellation of the examination. Police identified the student as a resident of Jhunjhunu district who had been preparing for NEET at a coaching institute in Sikar while living with his sisters.

The controversy surrounding the examination has also triggered political reactions. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah last week accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pradhan of failing to take responsibility for repeated NEET paper leak allegations.

Speaking at a protest organised by the Karnataka Youth Congress in Bengaluru on Thursday, Siddaramaiah said the authority to conduct medical entrance examinations should be returned to the states.

“The NEET question paper leak has happened repeatedly, but neither Prime Minister Narendra Modi nor Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has accepted responsibility,” he said. “Dharmendra Pradhan has simply announced another examination date and washed his hands of the issue. Both he and the Prime Minister must take responsibility.”