Shraddha Walkar murder: Poonawala seeks bail after DNA test revelation - Report

In Shraddha Walkar murder case, the brutal killing in Delhi that has yet again raised huge concerns about safety of women, Aaftab Poonawala is reported to have sought bail in the matter. Accused of murdering his live-in partner, Poonawala has moved Delhi's Saket Court, news agency ANI reported, adding that the bail petition is expected to be heard on Saturday. The accused is in judicial custody after interrogation by the cops.

He has moved the court for bail a day after a major revelation following a forensic analysis. On Thursday, a report confirmed that the DNA of Shraddha Walkar’s father matched with the bones which were recovered from a forest in south Delhi. The report is being viewed as a breakthrough amid deepening investigation in the case.

Aaftab Poonawala has been accused of killing Shraddha. He had been living with her in Mumbai before they moved to Delhi's Chhatarpur. The accused - after the murder - allegedly dismembered the body and dumped the parts in a forest. He was understood to have made the confession in the custody. The arrest took place in November, months after Shraddha Walkar's murder in May.

"Yes, I have been told that the DNA samples (his own with that of the bones that were recovered) have matched. Let's see what happens," Vikas Walkar, Shraddha's father, told reporters on Friday. He had earlier said that his daughter could have been alive if his daughter's complaint was taken seriously. Shraddha had said in a police complaint that Poonawala had threatened to kill her.

“I wanted some information regarding the complaint filed by my daughter in 2020. So, I have filed a plea for the same. That might be useful for the case in the future,” he further said.

