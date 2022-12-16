Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Shraddha Walkar murder: Poonawala seeks bail after DNA test revelation - Report

Shraddha Walkar murder: Poonawala seeks bail after DNA test revelation - Report

india news
Published on Dec 16, 2022 12:56 PM IST

Shraddha Walkar murder: A forensic analysis report has confirmed that the DNA of Shraddha Walkar’s father has matched with the bones which were recovered from a forest in south Delhi.

Shradha Walkar, 27, was murdered on May 18 by her boyfriend Aaftab Poonawala, 28, at a flat in south Delhi’s Chhattarpur Pahadi area. (HT Photo)
ByHT News Desk

In Shraddha Walkar murder case, the brutal killing in Delhi that has yet again raised huge concerns about safety of women, Aaftab Poonawala is reported to have sought bail in the matter. Accused of murdering his live-in partner, Poonawala has moved Delhi's Saket Court, news agency ANI reported, adding that the bail petition is expected to be heard on Saturday. The accused is in judicial custody after interrogation by the cops.

He has moved the court for bail a day after a major revelation following a forensic analysis. On Thursday, a report confirmed that the DNA of Shraddha Walkar’s father matched with the bones which were recovered from a forest in south Delhi. The report is being viewed as a breakthrough amid deepening investigation in the case.

Aaftab Poonawala has been accused of killing Shraddha. He had been living with her in Mumbai before they moved to Delhi's Chhatarpur. The accused - after the murder - allegedly dismembered the body and dumped the parts in a forest. He was understood to have made the confession in the custody. The arrest took place in November, months after Shraddha Walkar's murder in May.

"Yes, I have been told that the DNA samples (his own with that of the bones that were recovered) have matched. Let's see what happens," Vikas Walkar, Shraddha's father, told reporters on Friday. He had earlier said that his daughter could have been alive if his daughter's complaint was taken seriously. Shraddha had said in a police complaint that Poonawala had threatened to kill her.

“I wanted some information regarding the complaint filed by my daughter in 2020. So, I have filed a plea for the same. That might be useful for the case in the future,” he further said.

(With inputs from ANI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
delhi crimes against women
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP