Shrine Board seeks Centre’s help to create awareness for Amarnath Yatra

The Amarnath Yatra Shrine Board has sought a meeting with the ministry of information and broadcasting to adequately publicise the upcoming pilgrimage, according to a letter sent to the government on Thursday.

“The Secretary, Ministry of information and Broadcasting convenes a meeting every year to chalk out a plan for implementing an effective media campaign for increasing awareness about Shri Amarnath Yatra,” the letter states.

The pilgrimage will commence on 30th June 2022 and would last till 11th August, 2022. The board has sought a “strong media campaign to generate awareness amongst the pilgrims about the Yatra”. The Board has requested the secretary, ministry of information and broadcasting to intervene and organise the meeting so a plan for this year’s campaign can be formulated.

It wants the government to highlight the registration procedures and safety measures and precautions which will need to be taken for having a safe journey.

According to the Board, Doordarshan and All India Radio since 2013 have launched a media campaign between March-August for enhancing awareness among pilgrims. “A number of Public Interest Messages/ documentary film/ Video spots/ Audio Spots, are aired through National and Regional channels of Doordarshan and AlR. In addition to this, scrolls of text messages were also displayed on a regular basis on television screens during this period to enhance awareness amongst pilgrims,” it said in the letter.

It added that the campaign proved “very effective in increasing awareness on the challenges and medical problems that the pilgrims are likely to face during the Yatra”.