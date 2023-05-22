‘Trollers abusing Shubhman Gill’s sister…’: DCW's Swati Maliwal vows action

Chairperson of Delhi Commission for Women or DCW Swati Maliwal reacted strongly to reports claiming that cricketer Shubhman Gill and his sister Shahneel Gill were abused on social media after the batsman's brilliant ton helped Gujarat Titans win against Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore in an Indian Premier League match on Sunday night.

DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal and cricketer Shubhman Gill

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing the screenshots of some of the Twitter users who allegedly trolled Shubhman's sister, Maliwal said the DCW will take action against all those who have abused her. “This shall not be tolerated!” the DCW chief tweeted.

“Extremely shameful to see trollers abusing #ShubhmanGill’s sister just because the team they follow lost a match. Previously we had initiated action against people abusing #ViratKohli daughter…” she added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The trolls started abusing the siblings soon after Gujarat Titans landed the knockout punch to RCB in the final league stage game, thanks to Gill's scintillating knock of 104 not out.

Gill's sister was targeted by some trolls, especially over her Instagram post after the match.

Earlier in January, the Delhi Police registered an FIR against unidentified persons for allegedly making lewd comments on social media on the daughters of Indian cricketers Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni, following a complaint by the DCW.

The FIR was registered at the Special Cell unit of the city police under the relevant section of the Information Technology Act, the police said, adding an investigation was on.

Maliwal said such comments were increasingly made for the wife and daughters of cricketers even threatening to rape them.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The commission had taken suo motu cognizance of some social media posts targeting the daughters of the cricketers.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON