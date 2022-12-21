‘Shut up...I'm not your servant’: Video shows fight between IndiGo air hostess, passenger over food choices | Watch

In a video that has been shared widely on the Internet, an argument broke out between a passenger and an IndiGo flight attendant reportedly over food choices. A nearly minute-long video clip of the incident was shared on Twitter, and according to the user who shot the video, the incident happened on IndiGo's Istanbul-Delhi flight.

In a series of tweets on December 19, a user named ‘Er. Gurpreet Singh Hans’ said that he "unfortunately" booked a flight from Istanbul to Delhi.

“Every international LONG DISTANCE (we can manage from Dubai to India) flight has a food choices video in front,” said one of the tweets.

“Of seats but can't… some people can manage but some can't they need a choice of FOOD. I see in front of my eyes how a man behaves with girl staff and how a lady behaves with staff. Staff don't have what they have only they serv people they are in 5-star hotel. Even staff checked our boarding pass before giving us food which is not right for long distances #internetflight,” said another tweet.

In the video, a heated argument can be seen between a flight attendant and a passenger - who is concealed in the clip. From what can be understood is that the issue was over a food choice, with the attendant telling a man (his voice is heard in the video clip) that because of his “finger pointing” behaviour, her crew is “crying”.

“You are pointing finger at me and yelling at me. My crew is crying because of you. Please try to understand, there is a cart and counted meals are uplifted (on the plane). We can only serve what your boarding,” she is heard saying in the video.

To this the man asks why she is “yelling” at him. “Because you are yelling on us,” she answers.

A colleague of the flight attendant is then seen intervening and trying to calm her down, but she tells the passenger that he “cannot talk to the crew like that”. “I am peacefully listening to you with all due respect, but you have to respect the crew as well,” the air hostess says.

The man asks how his behaviour has disrespected the crew, and to this, the flight attendant cites his “finger pointing”. In the subsequent seconds towards the end of the video, the man tells the air hostess to “shut up” and she fires back with an “you shut up”.

“I am an employee, I am not your servant,” the flight attendant says before she pulls up her mask and turns around to end the argument. Her colleague, who was trying to intervene earlier, escorts her to the back of the aircraft at the end as is seen in the video clip.

According to media reports, IndiGo replied to the incident and said that their crew lead on the flight had to intervene as the passenger in question had shown “bad behaviour” and “insulted” one of the flight attendants. The airline reportedly further stated the incident was related to “meals chosen by certain passengers travelling via a codeshare connection”, and that it is looking into the issue while stressing that passengers' comfort remains their “top priority”.

