Sibal's request after Modi alleges 'supari given to…': ‘Let us prosecute them’

Day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleged that some people have given a "supari" (contract) to sully his image, Rajya Sabha MP and senior advocate Kapil Sibal asked him to reveal the names saying it cannot be state secret.

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.(PTI / File)

PM Modi launched a veiled attack on Congress Saturday amid a slugfest between the grand old party and BJP over Germany taking note of Rahul Gandhi's disqualification as Lok Sabha member. The Bharatiya Janata Party accused the Congress of "inviting foreign powers" for interfering in India's internal matters.

Addressing a gathering at Rani Kamalapati railway station after flagging off the semi-high-speed Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat Express train, PM Modi said, “there are some people in our country who have been determined since 2014, spoken publicly and declared their resolve that they will tarnish Modi's image.”

“For this, they have given 'supari' (contract) to various people. Some people are sitting inside the country to support these people and some are doing their work sitting outside the country,” he added.

The prime minister asserted that every Indian has become his security cover making the said people furious and forcing them to adopt new tricks.

Reacting to the Modi's scathing remarks, Sibal, a former Congress leader, urged the BJP leader to reveal the names of the individuals, institutions or countries involved in the alleged contract.

“This cannot be a state secret. Let us prosecute them,” he added.

Sibal earlier alleged that communal violence was on the table for the BJP with the 2024 general elections approaching, and recent incidents in West Bengal and Gujarat were a "trailer."

Violence and arson was reported from several states during Ram Navami festivities.

In a tweet, Sibal said, “As we approach 2024. For the BJP, on the table: 1) communal violence 2) hate speech 3) baiting minorities 4) target opposition by use of ED, CBI, election commission. Trailer: Burning of Bengal, stoking communal violence in Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat.”

Sibal quit the Congress in May last year and was elected to the Rajya Sabha as an independent member with the Samajwadi Party's support. He recently floated a non-electoral platform 'Insaaf' aimed at fighting injustice.

