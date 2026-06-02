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Siddaramaiah in national fray, appointed to top Congress panel as he makes way for Shivakumar as Karnataka CM

Siddaramaiah resigned as chief minister on May 28, saying he had been asked by the Congress high command to step down to make way for his deputy.

Updated on: Jun 02, 2026 10:35 pm IST
By HT News Desk
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Former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah has been made a member of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), the party's apex decision-making body, days after he relinquished the Karnataka chief minister's post to clear the way for DK Shivakumar.

Last month, the high command had reportedly offered Siddaramaiah a central role in the party.(PTI)

Siddaramaiah, 77, resigned as chief minister on May 28, saying he had been asked by the Congress high command to step down to make way for his deputy, Shivakumar or DKS.

The move ended a prolonged power tussle dating back to the party's 2023 win, when both leaders had staked a claim to the top job.

Last month, the high command had reportedly offered Siddaramaiah a central role in the party. The CWC berth now moves in that direction.

Shivakumar, 64, was unanimously elected leader of the Congress Legislature Party, paving the way for him to become chief minister, with the swearing-in held on June 3 in Bengaluru.

Notably, Siddaramaiah himself proposed Shivakumar's name at the CLP meeting, while G Parameshwara seconded it. A resolution praising Siddaramaiah's tenure was moved by Shivakumar.

Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar also separately met Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi. Party general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal and AICC general secretary-in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Surjewala were also present during the meeting.

 
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