Siddaramaiah named LoP in Karnataka house

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 02:52 IST

The Congress on Wednesday appointed former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah as the leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the state assembly but dropped him from the Congress Working Committee (CWC), the party’ highest decision-making body.

“Congress president has appointed Siddaramaiah as leader of the opposition in the Legislative Assembly and SR Patil as leader of opposition in the Legislative Council in Karnataka with immediate effect,” a party statement said.

Before the fall of the Janata Dal (Secular)-Congress coalition government in July this year, Siddaramaiah was the leader of the Congress legislature party in the Karnataka assembly.

But with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) assuming power in the state, the Congress with 67 legislators became the second largest party in the assembly, and is entitled to get the post of the leader of the Opposition.

Siddaramaiah is seen in Congress circles as someone who does not share good rapport with many of his party colleagues. By naming him the LoP and dropping him as a permanent member of the CWC, the Congress leadership has sought to strike a balance between both his supporters and opponents within the party.

“I am grateful to Hon. @INCIndia President Smt. Sonia Gandhiji for appointing me as Leader of Opposition of Ktaka Assembly & Leader of CLP. I am honoured by her faith in me. All @INCKarnataka leaders will work to strengthen the party in &expose the failures of @BJP4Karnataka govt,” the former CM tweeted, following his appointment.

Siddaramaiah’s critics within the Congress had blamed him for the fall of the coalition government and ouster of HD Kumaraswamy as the CM, and accused him of nursing the ambitions of assuming the top post once again.

Former PM and JD(S) chief HD Deve Gowda had also blamed Siddaramaiah for the collapse of the coalition government as some of the 13 Congress legislators who resigned were believed to be close to him, a charge he vehemently denied. Siddaramaiah, however, hit back, saying the high-handed attitude of Deve Gowda’s sons.

First Published: Oct 10, 2019 02:52 IST