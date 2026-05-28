...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Siddaramaiah to resign as Karnataka CM at 3 pm today, all eyes on Shivakumar now: Sources

The decision will come amid indications that the party leadership has cleared the way for deputy CM DK Shivakumar to take over the top post in the state.

Updated on: May 28, 2026 10:52 am IST
By HT News Desk
Advertisement

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah will resign from his post at 3 pm today, leaders familiar with the matter told HT. The development comes after Siddaramaiah hosted a key breakfast meeting with deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar and senior cabinet colleagues at his official residence in Bengaluru on Thursday morning.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (PTI)(PTI Photo)

Sources said the chief minister had also sought an appointment with Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot later in the day, fuelling speculation that he may formally submit his resignation.

Congress MLA Ashok K Pattan told reporters that the “CM might resign after 3 pm on Thursday” and said there was a “100 per cent possibility” of Shivakumar becoming the next chief minister. Senior Congress MLA R V Deshpande also claimed Siddaramaiah had “decided to resign”.

The Congress leadership, however, has not officially confirmed any change in Karnataka. AICC general secretary Randeep Surjewala on Wednesday said no legislature party meeting had been called and “no decision” had yet been taken regarding the leadership issue.

Speculation around a power-sharing arrangement between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar has persisted since the Congress formed the government in Karnataka after the 2023 assembly elections. Reports over the past several months have suggested that Siddaramaiah was expected to complete the first half of the term before handing over charge to Shivakumar.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

dk shivakumar karnataka siddaramaiah
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / Siddaramaiah to resign as Karnataka CM at 3 pm today, all eyes on Shivakumar now: Sources
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.