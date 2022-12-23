Siddique Kappan gets bail in money laundering case, will be out of jail

The Allahabad high court on Friday granted bail to Kerala-based journalist Siddique Kappan in a money laundering case, Livelaw reported. Siddique Kappan moved to the high court after a Lucknow court denied him bail in the case in October. With this bail, Siddique Kappan will be released from prison, three months after he was granted bail by the Supreme Court in all other cases registered against him. The bench of Justice Dinesh Kumar Singh granted him the bail, the report said.

Siddique Kappan has been in jail since October 2020 after he was arrested by the UP Police when he was on his way to report on the rape and murder of a woman in Hathras on terror charges. The Supreme Court granted him bail in the terror case in September, but he continued to be in jail because of the PMLA case.

In the Supreme Court order, some conditions were imposed on the journalist that he will have to report each week to the local police station after he is released. His passport will have to be deposited before his release, the order said.

In the money laundering case, chargesheer was framed against Kappan and six other people early this month.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON