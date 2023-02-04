Home / India News / ‘Siddique Kappan’s release reminder that…’: Shashi Tharoor slams Centre for ‘misusing’ UAPA

‘Siddique Kappan’s release reminder that…’: Shashi Tharoor slams Centre for ‘misusing’ UAPA

india news
Updated on Feb 04, 2023

Tharoor said Kappan's case underlined his position that the amended UAPA - the draconian Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act that allows the government to detain individuals indefinitely and without charge - is a 'menace to democracy'.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor(HT_PRINT)
ByNisha Anand | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Friday hailed the release of Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan - who was arrested by Uttar Pradesh Police in October 2020 en route to Hathras to report on the gangrape of a Dalit woman, and held without trial for over two years.

Tharoor said Kappan's case underlined his position that the amended UAPA - the draconian Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act that allows the government to detain individuals indefinitely and without charge - is a 'menace to democracy'.

He also highlighted the Supreme Court's 'bail, not jail' comment from last year.

"It took the Supreme Court to finally reaffirm 'bail not jail'... amended UAPA is a menace to democracy, as I warned when opposing its introduction in Lok Sabha."

Tharoor also slammed the 'inhuman' treatment of Kappan in the 'land of Gandhi'.

"... when Siddique Kappan asked for reading material in jail he was offered only books in Hindi... a language he does not know - and denied books in English or Malayalam, the only languages he can read. In the land of Mahatma Gandhi, is this the level of our humanity?"

Kappan was released Thursday after spending more than 28 months in jail. He told reporters outside Lucknow Jail that he had 'struggled' during his time behind bars. His wife and son said they were 'proud' and happy that justice had been served, at last. "Two-and-a-half years is not a short time. We experienced a lot of pain... am happy justice, belated, is served."

With input from PTI

