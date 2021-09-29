Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sidhu is not upset with me: Channi

Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Tuesday said he has full confidence and faith in Navjot Singh Sidhu, who resigned as state Congress chief earlier in the day
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 29, 2021 12:36 AM IST
Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi with state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, at Jallianwala Bagh in Amritsar. (PTI)

“I have full confidence and faith in (Navjot Singh) Sidhu Sahab,” Channi told reporters here.

Asked if Sidhu was upset over bureaucratic setup and his commands not being followed after cabinet expansion in Punjab, Channi said he had “no information” on the matter. “”It will be settled if he is upset...though he is not upset with me,” he said.

Sidhu’s resignation came less than 10 weeks after he took over the reins of the faction-ridden state unit, following a bitter leadership tussle with Amarinder Singh, who stepped down as chief minister 10 days ago.

The development also came before Singh’s visit to the national capital ever since he resigned on September 18.

On Singh’s Delhi visit, Channi said: “Koi gal nahi (there is no problem), Captain Sahab has been our chief minister... He must have gone there (Delhi) to discuss Punjab issues.”

