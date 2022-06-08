Sidhu Moose Wala death: ‘Antim Ardas’ held at his residence in Moosa village

The ‘Antim Ardas’ - last prayers for slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala -- was held at his residence in Moosa village in Masa district on Wednesday. Several people have turned up at his residence to pay condolences to the family after his death.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was the latest to have met Sidhu Moose Wala’s family in their native village on Tuesday. Gandhi had reached Chandigarh in the morning and had left for the Mansa district with Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Warring and leader of the opposition in the state assembly Partap Singh Bajwa.

On Tuesday, actor Sanjay Dutt had also met the family at their home.

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29 - just a day after his security was downgraded by the state government. The Director-General of Police VK Bhawra had said that Lawrence Bishnoi's group has taken the responsibility for the singer's murder and cited that it is a retaliation to the killing of Youth Akali Dal leader Vicky Midhukhera.

Meanwhile, as Punjab police teams are conducting raids in three states, eight sharpshooters who killed the Punjabi singer have been identified, sources told Hindustan Times. The shooters belong to Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Maharashtra, they added.

Moose Wala had joined the Congress just months before the state elections in Punjab. He had fought from Mansa but had lost to AAP's Vijay Singla.

Moose Wala's killing has led to several attacks from the opposition on the Punjab government. The Congress has been slamming the Bhagwant Mann-led government for downgrading the slain singer's security.

