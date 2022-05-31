Sidhu Moose Wala last rites to be performed today amid big crowd, tight security

A large number of people gathered at the home of Punjabi singer and Congress leader Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, 28, better known by his stage name of Sidhu Moose Wala on Tuesday morning to pay him last respects. The young rapper was shot dead - not too far from his home - on Sunday evening. His death is being mourned in India and Canada where he had gone as a student.

On Tuesday morning, Moose Wala's body was brought home amid heavy security arrangements. A huge crowd gathered outside his ancestral home as police closed the doors of his house and only family members and close friends were allowed to enter.

The family has decided to perform the last rites at their ancestral agriculture land in Mansa district's Moosa village. Supporters were heard shouting slogans against the state government.

The Congress leader’s murder has triggered a huge political row in the state amid calls for dismissal of the Bhagwant Mann government. The death was reported just a day after his security was downgraded.

The Punjab chief minister on Monday ordered a review into the decision of scaling down his security amid wide criticism. The move was taken by the state government - against the “VIP culture” - affected hundreds.

Earlier on Monday, his body had refused to allow the post-mortem of the body after the Punjab police claimed it was a case of inter-gang rivalry. Punjab DGP VK Bhawra, however, later clarified that he had the highest regard for the singer-politician. On no occasion, he added, he had called the 28-year-old a gangster.

“Claims and counterclaims by various persons claiming to be gangsters are coming on social media. One Goldy Brar has claimed responsibility on behalf of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang,” he said.

A total of 25 entry and exit bullet wounds were found in the body of the popular singer, an autopsy report has revealed.

