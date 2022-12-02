Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Mastermind Goldy Brar detained in California

Satinderjit Singh alias Goldy Brar, a Canada-based gangster who claimed responsibility for Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s killing in May, is learnt to have been detained in California in the United States (US), people familiar with the matter said on Friday. Indian agencies are yet to receive a confirmation about the detention and were trying to gather details about it, they added.

Brar took responsibility for the killing on behalf of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang based in India. An Interpol red notice was issued against Brar, who is from Punjab’s Mukhtsar, as he is wanted for murder, criminal conspiracy, supply of illegal firearms, and attempt to murder.

An official, who did not want to be named, said Brar recently moved from Canada to the US and went off the radar on November 20.

Indian agencies have been tracking Punjab gangsters based in Canada including Brar, Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh Dala, Lakhbir Singh alias Landa, Charanjit Singh alias Bihla, Ramandeep Singh alias Raman Judge, Gurpinder Singh alias Baba Dalla, and Sukhdul Singh alias Sukha Duneke.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), the official said, will get in touch with the US authorities through official channels to get more details and see if Brar’s deportation directly to India could be pursued.

The agency is looking at a “larger conspiracy” as once small-time gangs have morphed into very big organised syndicates and specialise in high-profile contract killings, and smuggling of drugs from Pakistan and other countries. They possess dangerous automatic weapons such as AK47s, and grenades.

The gangs have threatened popular personalities and easily run their operations from inside prisons as was once seen in the 90s in Mumbai, when the underworld gangs sparred with each other for territory, business operations, and influence, said a second officer, who did not want to be named.

Union home minister Amit Shah has ordered a crackdown on the gangs before they turn into a major headache for the agencies.

The Delhi Police registered a couple of cases in August, which were taken over by the NIA. Raids were also carried out in Delhi, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh.

On Thursday, “most wanted terrorist” Harpreet Singh alias Happy Malaysia, the alleged main conspirator behind the December 2021 Ludhiana court bomb blast, was arrested from the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi.

Singh, a resident of Amritsar in Punjab, was carrying a reward of ₹10 lakh. The NIA arrested him shortly after he arrived at the airport from Kuala Lumpur.

The blast in Ludhiana left one person dead and six others injured. The case related to it was initially registered at a police station in Ludhiana. The NIA re-registered the case in January.

The NIA cited its probe and added Singh, an associate of Pakistan-based self-styled chief of the International Sikh Youth Federation Lakhbir Singh Rode, was one of the conspirators of the Ludhiana blast, along with Rode.

“Acting on the directions of Rode, he coordinated the delivery of the custom-made Improvised Explosive Device (IED), which had been sent from Pakistan to his India-based associates, that was used in the Ludhiana Court Complex blast,” the NIA added.

The NIA added the arrested accused was also involved and wanted in various cases, including smuggling of explosives, arms, and narcotics.