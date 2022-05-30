Sidhu Moose Wala shot dead: SAD targets CM Bhagwant Mann, says ‘not worthy’

A day after the famous singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal hit out at the Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann and demanded the dismissal of his government. Seeking a probe by a central independent agency into the case, the SAD chief wrote a letter to the governor of Punjab to “make the security information public and to take concrete steps regarding the murder of Sidhu Moose Wala by flouting rules".

“In view of the precarious situation, we appealed to him to dismiss the useless Punjab government with the Aam Aadmi Party,” Sukhbir Singh Badal wrote on Twitter.

Further slamming Mann, Badal said that he is “not worthy of holding the CM office,” as quoted by news agency ANI.

Famous singer Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on Sunday - just a day after his security was downgraded by the state government. On Saturday evening, the Director-General of Police VK Bhawra said that Lawrence Bishnoi's group has taken the responsibility for the singer's murder and cited that it is a retaliation to the killing of Youth Akali Dal leader Vicky Midhukhera.

The police have named gangsters Goldy Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi in Moose Wala's murder. Goldy Brar is a Canada-based gangster and is a close aide of Bishnoi, who is currently in jail.

Meanwhile, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann has agreed to a judicial probe in the case after Moose Wala's father sought a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the National Investigation Agency (NIA) or a sitting judge of the Punjab and Haryana high court.

