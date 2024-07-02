Sidhu Moosewala-like murder? What chargesheet against Lawrence Bishnoi said on Salman Khan firing case

Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi issued a ₹25 lakh contract in a plot to assassinate Bollywood actor Salman Khan, the Maharashtra Police chargesheet claimed. The fresh charges filed against the accused of conspiring to murder Salman Khan revealed chilling details regarding the murder plot and established a clear link with Lawrence Bishnoi, reported NDTV. Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and Bollywood actor Salman Khan

On April 14, two men allegedly linked to the jailed gangster fired shots outside Salman Khan's residence in Bandra. Multiple accused were arrested in the case and the recent chargesheet records charges of conspiracy to murder and other grave offences.

The chargesheet shows that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang issued a contract worth ₹25 lakhs in an attempt to murder Salman Khan, reported NDTV. The murder plot was hatched over the course of several months, between August 2023 and April 2024.

The probe further revealed that the gang was trying to acquire specialised and advanced guns from Pakistan, including AK-47s, AK-92s, M16 rifles, and the Turkish-made Zigana pistol. Notably, the Zigana pistol was used in the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala in 2022, allegedly carried out by the Bishnoi gang.

The Bishnoi gang tried to kill Salman Khan in a way similar to Sidhu Moosewala, according to the chargesheet. The plot was to attack the actor either during a movie shoot or while he was leaving his Panvel farmhouse.

The chargesheet also revealed that an extensive surveillance routine was underway to track Salman Khan and his movement, leading up to the firing incident. At least 60 to 70 individuals reportedly tracked the actor's movements in his Mumbai residence, Panvel farmhouse and Goregaon Film City.

Boys under the age of 18 were used by Bishnoi gang members to surveille the residence of Salman Khan. These minors were reportedly acting on the orders of Goldy Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol. The gang also carried out its communication via a Whatsapp group with 15-16 members, including Goldy Brar and Anmol.

The audio recovered by Mumbai Police from one of the arrested suspects in a firing incident outside Salman Khan's residence, matched with the voice of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol Bishnoi, police said. The audio recording from the accused's phone was sent to the forensic laboratory for verification.

Earlier, police said that gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's brother, Anmol Vishnoi, played a key role in motivating the shooters. After receiving weapons delivery in Panvel on March 15, 2024, Anmol provided the shooters with the target's information, instructing them to carry out the firing at the actor's residence.

The police also recently recorded Salman Khan and his brother Arbaaz's statement regarding the case.