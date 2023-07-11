Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Sidhu Moosewala murder accused Lawrence Bishnoi's health deteriorates, rushed to hospital

Sidhu Moosewala murder accused Lawrence Bishnoi's health deteriorates, rushed to hospital

ByHT News Desk
Jul 11, 2023 09:36 AM IST

Lawrence Bishnoi was rushed to the emergency ward of Faridkot medical college from Bathinda jail after his health deteriorated.

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is an accused in the sensational murder case of singer Sidhu Moosewala, was rushed to the emergency ward of Faridkot medical college from Bathinda jail on Monday late night after his health deteriorated.

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

Now, he has been shifted to a room under heavy security arrangements.

In March, in an interview with ABP news, Bishnoi had claimed that he had no involvement in the murder and it was Goldie Brar who allegedly killed Sidhu Moosewala.

Bishnoi, from inside the prison, also claimed that Moosewala's assassination was going on for a year.

Also Read: Brother of key accused in Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder killed, family alleges fake encounter

Bishnoi added that that Brar was involved in the murder and he already knew about the plot but did not have a hand in it. He said since Sidhu was strongarming their anti-gang and thus, he told Brar that he was an enemy.

Bishnoi alleged that Sidhu was shielding the people who killed Vicky Middukhera, who was very close to Lawrence's gang. He accused the late singer wanted to become a don and to prove the same he had Middukhera murdered.

Moosewala was shot dead on May 29, 2022, in Punjab's Mansa. The incident took place a day after his security was taken away by the Punjab government.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
murder case sidhu moose wala
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP