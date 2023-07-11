Sidhu Moosewala murder accused Lawrence Bishnoi's health deteriorates, rushed to hospital

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is an accused in the sensational murder case of singer Sidhu Moosewala, was rushed to the emergency ward of Faridkot medical college from Bathinda jail on Monday late night after his health deteriorated. Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

Now, he has been shifted to a room under heavy security arrangements.

In March, in an interview with ABP news, Bishnoi had claimed that he had no involvement in the murder and it was Goldie Brar who allegedly killed Sidhu Moosewala.

Bishnoi, from inside the prison, also claimed that Moosewala's assassination was going on for a year.

Bishnoi added that that Brar was involved in the murder and he already knew about the plot but did not have a hand in it. He said since Sidhu was strongarming their anti-gang and thus, he told Brar that he was an enemy.

Bishnoi alleged that Sidhu was shielding the people who killed Vicky Middukhera, who was very close to Lawrence's gang. He accused the late singer wanted to become a don and to prove the same he had Middukhera murdered.

Moosewala was shot dead on May 29, 2022, in Punjab's Mansa. The incident took place a day after his security was taken away by the Punjab government.

