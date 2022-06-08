Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Sidhu Moosewala’s father calls for freeing Punjab of organised gangs of criminals
india news

Sidhu Moosewala’s father calls for freeing Punjab of organised gangs of criminals

Last week, the Punjab Police reconstituted a special investigation team to expedite the investigation into the murder
Balkaur Singh, father of slain Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala. (PTI)
Published on Jun 08, 2022 04:33 PM IST
ByVishal Joshi

Mansa: Eleven days after the singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead, his father Balkaur Singh on Wednesday called for freeing Punjab from organised gangs of criminals. Addressing a prayer ceremony for his son, he added he will not rest until he gets justice. “But we will first give the Punjab government time to complete the investigation. If things are not found to be in the right direction, I will release a video for the next action plan for justice. We want to know the motive behind the killing.”

Moosewala was killed a day after his security was scaled down along with that of 424 others. Last week, the Punjab Police reconstituted a special investigation team to expedite the investigation into the murder. Eight people have been arrested in the case so far.

Singh, an ex-serviceman, urged social media users to desist from maligning his son’s image. “He never indulged in any wrong activities. We are still unaware of why our son was killed. He could have hired private security had he been involved in any wrongful action. He worked hard for what he achieved.”

Singh said it was painful to see some people start fake online donation collection campaigns in Moosewala’s memory. “Please do not get misled by all this.”

RELATED STORIES

Singh thanked all those who offered support to the family, including politicians such as Union home minister Amit Shah, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. “Joining politics was Sidhu’s own decision though we had strong reservations. We are still in shock and social media is fuelling baseless conspiracy theories.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP