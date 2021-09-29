Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
India News / Significant drop in electricity theft cases in Uttar Pradesh
india news

Significant drop in electricity theft cases in Uttar Pradesh

Special police stations set up in Uttar Pradesh to stop power theft convince the culprits to get their offences compounded or settle the matters on the spot
By Brajendra K Parashar
PUBLISHED ON SEP 29, 2021 12:49 PM IST
People aware of the matter said in 2020 charge sheets were filed in only 990 power theft cases across Uttar Pradesh. (HT Photo/Representative Photo)

There has been a significant drop in electricity theft cases in Uttar Pradesh since special police stations were set up in the state about two years back to check the problem, officials said. This has also helped the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) receive greater revenue.

“We are moving fast towards achieving the target of zero charge-sheets in power theft cases with the help of the anti-power theft police stations and this is a big achievement,” said Kamal Saksena, director-general (vigilance), UPPCL. “Our police convince power theft culprits to get their offences compounded or settle the matters on the spot and get acquitted instead of getting involved in court cases once the charge sheets are filed.”

People aware of the matter said in 2020 charge sheets were filed in only 990 power theft cases. The number has dropped this year when 1,06,992 cases were registered from January till September 13. Charge sheets have been filed only in nine of the 8,830 cases disposed of. In 8,810 cases, final reports were sent to the courts which meant 99.77% of cases were closed after the accused agreed to get the offences compounded.

