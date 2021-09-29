There has been a significant drop in electricity theft cases in Uttar Pradesh since special police stations were set up in the state about two years back to check the problem, officials said. This has also helped the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) receive greater revenue.

“We are moving fast towards achieving the target of zero charge-sheets in power theft cases with the help of the anti-power theft police stations and this is a big achievement,” said Kamal Saksena, director-general (vigilance), UPPCL. “Our police convince power theft culprits to get their offences compounded or settle the matters on the spot and get acquitted instead of getting involved in court cases once the charge sheets are filed.”

People aware of the matter said in 2020 charge sheets were filed in only 990 power theft cases. The number has dropped this year when 1,06,992 cases were registered from January till September 13. Charge sheets have been filed only in nine of the 8,830 cases disposed of. In 8,810 cases, final reports were sent to the courts which meant 99.77% of cases were closed after the accused agreed to get the offences compounded.