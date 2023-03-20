Sikh BJP leader reminds Khalistanis over Tricolour incident: ‘It was an Indian…’

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Monday condemned the pulling down of the national flag atop the Indian High Commission by Khalistani separatists in UK and said the anti social elements do not represent the sentiments of the community. He reminded the Khalistan supporters of the time when India evacuated hundreds of people, including Afghan Sikhs, and ensured that the copies of Guru Granth Sahib were also flown out of Kabul in the aftermath of Taliban's offensive in Afghanistan. The tricolour flying atop the Indian High Commission in London was pulled down by a group of protesters on Sunday.(Twitter/ @ANI)

"When lives of these Sikhs was in danger; no one in this world came forward to save them. It was Indian PM @narendramodi ji who helped them & also ensured pious Guru Granth Sahib ji reached India with due respect. It was an Indian plane with Tricolour which carried out this saving mission. We all must respect Tiranga", he tweeted.

He further said, "The tricolor is the pride and pride of every Indian. The anti-social elements who are misbehaving with the tricolor are not a symbol of Sikh sentiments in any way. We all strongly condemn the incident that took place outside the London High Commission".

Pro-Khalistani supporters in UK were protesting against a manhunt for a radical Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh as authorities had shut mobile internet in Punjab and arrested 112 of his supporters on Sunday. The tricolour flying atop the Indian High Commission in London was pulled down by a group of protesters waving separatist Khalistani flags and chanting pro-Khalistani slogans on Sunday afternoon (local time) which triggered huge outrage in India.

The external affairs ministry summoned the UK diplomat in New Delhi on Sunday to convey India's "strong protest" at the incident against the Indian High Commission in London.

"An explanation was demanded for the complete absence of the British security that allowed these elements to enter the High Commission premises. She was reminded in this regard of the basic obligations of the UK Government under the Vienna Convention", the MEA in its statement said.

Meanwhile, Indian High Commission in London responded to the incident with a ‘grander’ tricolour. In a video widely shared on social media, an official at the Indian High Commission was seen rescuing the tricolour from a radical Sikh activist and throwing out Khalistani flag.