Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on the occasion of 'Veer Bal Diwas' said the history of Sikh gurus is a unique and radiant blend of devotion and valour. Sikh gurus' history a unique blend of devotion and valour: Yogi Adityanath

Hailing the sacrifices of the Sikh gurus, Adityanath said Mughal ruler Aurangzeb erred by challenging Guru Tegh Bahadur, as "today no one even takes Aurangzeb's name, but 140 crore Indians are grateful to the Sikh gurus."

He said this while addressing a 'kirtan samagam' organised on the occasion of 'Veer Bal Diwas' celebrated every year on December 26. The function at the CM's official residence on Kalidas Marg here also marked the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Sahib Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur.

"The history of Sikh gurus in India is a history of the extraordinary radiance of devotion and strength," Adityanath was quoted as saying in an official statement.

Guru Nanak Dev embodied the pinnacle of devotion and worked for humanity at a time when resources were scarce, he said.

"Despite lack of means, he demonstrated the power of spiritual discipline to achieve enlightenment and raised his voice against hypocrisy," the chief minister said.

Criticising Mughal rulers, he said that despite Jahangir's "brutality" on Guru Arjan Dev, they could not stand before the spiritual radiance of Guru Tegh Bahadur. "The sacrifices of the gurus were for the nation and for faith," he said.

The chief minister said December 26 observed as 'Veer Bal Diwas' gives the country an opportunity to express gratitude to the four 'Sahibzadas' for their sacrifice and martyrdom. The 'Sahibzadas' refer to the sons of Guru Gobind Singh Ajit Singh, Jujhar Singh, Zorawar Singh and Fateh Singh.

In a post on his official X handle, Adityanath wrote, "Jo Bole So Nihal! Sat Sri Akal!" As the nation prioritises its land and faith, it progresses, he said, adding that the history of Sikh gurus is proof of such progress.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.