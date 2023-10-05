Sikkim Flood News Live: Death toll reaches 14, more than 100 still missing;

Sikkim Flood News Live: A cloudburst over Lhonak Lake in North Sikkim resulted in a flash flood in the Teesta river basin on Wednesday, leading to 14 reported deaths so far, with 102 people still missing, including 22 army personnel, news agency PTI reported quoting officials on Thursday.

Residents being evacuated in Sikkim on Wednesday. (AFP)

As of now, 2,011 individuals have been successfully rescued, but this calamity, which occurred on Wednesday, has affected a total of 22,034 people, as reported by the Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority (SSDMA) in their latest update.

To provide relief and support, the state government has established 26 relief camps across the four impacted districts.

In the Gangtok district alone, 1,025 people have found shelter in eight relief camps, while the exact number of individuals in the remaining 18 relief camps is not immediately available.

The flash flood in the Teesta river, caused by the cloudburst in Lhonak Lake, resulted in a significant accumulation of water. This deluge shifted towards the Chungthang dam, causing damage to the power infrastructure before rushing downstream, inundating towns and villages in its path.

Helpline numbers: 03592-202892 - Landline; 03592-221152 - Landline; 8001763383 - Mobile; 03592-202042 - Fax; or call '112' for emergency assistance.