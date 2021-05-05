Sikkim imposes night curfew, bans movement of people, vehicles amid Covid surge

The Sikkim government on Wednesday decided to impose lockdown-like restrictions in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases. The state government imposed a night curfew from 5pm to 6am which will start from May 6 to May 16. The government also prohibited inter-district movement of all persons and vehicles barring vehicles carrying essential goods and army vehicles.

“Night curfew imposed from 5 pm to 9 am. All inter-district movement of persons and vehicles prohibited barring army, security personnel and vehicles carrying essentials. Vehicles carrying essential goods will be allowed between 5am to 8.30am,” the state government said.

The government also said that all government vehicles as well as private vehicles, barring army vehicles and those carrying essentials, passing through check-posts at Rangpo, Melli, Reshi, Ramam, Hathichirey and NTPC (West Sikkim) will be stopped.

Sikkim was among those states which was least affected by the Covid-19 pandemic during the first wave in 2020. The state on Saturday recorded its highest single-day spike of 259 fresh cases pushing its tally of Covid-19 cases to 8,211. Sikkim along with Bihar, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Tripura and West Bengal is showing an increasing trend in daily cases, the health ministry said on Monday.

Several other states like Mizoram, Manipur, Tripura, Assam and Meghalaya have imposed some form of lockdown-like measures as the nation continues to reel from an infectious second wave. Though the north-eastern states have not yet recorded a high number of cases and deaths, these state governments’ have been implementing these measures in order to not increase the burden of the states’ healthcare infrastructure.