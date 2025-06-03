Sikkim: Stranded tourists, family members of army personnel airlifted

Kolkata: At least 34 people, including stranded tourists and family members of army personnel, were airlifted from Chaten in North Sikkim and brought to Pakyong on Tuesday, officials said adding that search operations to trace the missing persons continued during the day. Two MI-17 V5 helicopters airlifted 34 stranded individuals from Chaten to Pakyong Greenfield Airport

However, till reports last came in, there was no trace of the six persons, including a Lt Col and his family, who went missing after a landslide hit an army camp at Chaten in North Sikkim late Sunday evening.

Search operations also continued near Munshithang in North Sikkim where nine tourists went missing after the vehicle, in which they were travelling, plunged into the River Teesta on May 29.

“Two MI-17 V5 helicopters airlifted 34 stranded individuals from Chaten to Pakyong Greenfield Airport. Among those rescued were seven family members of Army personnel and 27 tourists. Injured personnel were also onboard and are currently receiving necessary medical treatment. This was the first successful aerial evacuation carried out under the current emergency response plan,” said the statement issued by the Sikkim government.

While around 1,800 stranded tourists were rescued from Lachung on Monday, around 130 tourists were stranded at Lachen. The Indian Army’s 112 Brigade established a foot route between Lachen and Chaten. Stranded tourists from Lachen were brought to Chaten from where they were airlifted along with family members of army personnel.

“The state government has outlined a strategic evacuation plan whereby tourists from Lachen will be moved to Chaten via the foot route and subsequently airlifted, depending on weather conditions,” said the statement.

On Tuesday, a 23-member team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), equipped with hi-tech gadgets to carry out search and rescue operations, reached Chaten where police and army were already carrying out search operations. Three bodies were recovered on Monday.

“The NDRF team from Pakyong airport reached Chaten by helicopters at 8 am and started a search and rescue operation along with army and police,” said Arun Thatal, sub-divisional officer of Chungthang in Mangan district.

On Tuesday, the Sikkim government declared the damages caused by incessant rain in Mangan district from May 28 as a disaster under section 22 (2)(b) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

Police on Monday said among those missing were Lt Col Pritpal Sandhu, his wife Squadron Leader (retd) Arati B Sandhu and their daughter Amaria Sandhu, Subedar Dharamveer Singh, Sepoy Sainudheen PK and Sepoy Sunilal Muchahary.

The three deceased were identified as Havildar Lakhwindar Singh, Lance Naik Munish Thakur and porter Abhishek Lakhada.