Orange alert in disaster-hit Sikkim, heavy rain warning for these states: Top updates

Disaster-hit Sikkim has been put on an orange alert for Thursday by the regional weather department, cautioning people to keep vigil in the wake of anticipated heavy rain in many places. All districts including Gangtok, Geyzing, Mangan, Namchi, Pakyong and Soreng are set to receive “heavy to very heavy rain” at isolated places throughout the day, Gangtok meteorological centre issued a bulletin Wednesday.

Rain alert updates from West Bengal, and other states:

Indian Meteorological Department issued an orange alert for Sikkim for Thursday.

A heavy rain alert was also issued in West Bengal, which has been put on a red alert due to the formation of a low-pressure area in south Jharkhand and neighbouring areas. “Enhanced rainfall activity is likely to continue over West Bengal districts during 4th to 6th October,” regional MeT office said, adding that the rainfall activity is likely to reduce from Friday afternoon. While north Bengal remains on a red alert for districts including Coochbehar, Jalpaiguri, Malda, Dakshin Dinajpur among others, Puruliya, Bankura, 24 North Parganas, Kolkata and other districts in south Bengal are on an orange alert on Thursday.

In Bihar, the Patna weather office warned that most of eastern districts will remain on a yellow alert on Thursday throughout the day as heavy rain, accompanied by thunderstorms with lightning is expected. No warning was issued for western districts including Siwan, Bhojpur, Champaran, Aurangabad among others,

As per the Ranchi weather office, a bulletin issued on Wednesday has put all the districts of Jharkhand on a yellow alert till Friday.

Meanwhile, parts of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya are also predicted to receive very heavy rain till Friday. Issuing an alert, the India Meteorological Department advised the public to stay away from the areas prone to waterlogging, as well as vulnerable structures. “Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected on October 5 with rainfall measures ranging from 115.6 to 204.4 mm. Stay safe!” a post shared on X (formerly Twitter) read.

No significant weather warning has been issued for central, southern peninsular, northwest or western India for the next five days.

