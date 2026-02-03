Edit Profile
    Silver, Gold rates today LIVE: All eyes on today's rates amid global rebound, Check MCX gold, silver rate today

    By HT News Desk
    Updated on: Feb 03, 2026 9:30:18 AM IST

    Silver, Gold rates today LIVE: Gold prices on Monday were slightly lower across metros than a day before, with all eyes on the rates today as the precious metal rose more than 3% in international market on Tuesday, rebounding from a near one-month low hit in previous session.

    Silver, gold rates today LIVE: In Delhi, 24 karat gold at the end of Monday traded at ₹1,60,850 per 10 grams

    Silver, Gold rates today LIVE: Gold prices edged slightly lower on February 2, Monday, compared to February 1, across major Indian cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Chennai indicating a largely subdued trend in the domestic bullion market. Twenty-four karat gold saw marginal declines in Delhi and Mumbai, where rates eased after remaining elevated in the previous session. Silver prices also remained marginally lower.

    Silver, Gold rates today | Key points

    -In Delhi, 24 karat gold at the end of Monday traded at 1,60,850 per 10 grams, slightly lower than that of the previous day - 1,60,860 per 10 grams.

    -Gold prices in India reached a record high, crossing 1.8 lakh per 10 grams across major cities late January, a spike driven by intense safe-haven demand amid global geopolitical tensions.

    -Maharashtra's Mumbai, Tamil Nadu's Chennai and Telangana's Hyderabad mirrored a similar pattern, with prices slipping modestly - 1,60,710, 1,62,650, 1,60,720, respectively, per 10 grams.

    -Silver in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Hyderabad stood at 3,35,900, 3,65,900, 3,33,900 and 3,35,900, respectively, per kilogram on Monday.

    -All eyes remain on Tuesday's gold as the precious metal rose more than three per cent, rebounding from a near one-month low hit in the previous session, with market participants bracing for an absence of key economic data this week due to a partial US government shutdown.

    -Spot gold climbed 3.7 per cent to $4,837.16 per ounce by 0120 GMT, after touching a near one-month low in the previous session, Reuters reported.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Feb 03, 2026 9:30:12 AM IST

    Silver, gold rates today LIVE: How much did gold, silver rally in January?

    Silver, gold rates today LIVE: Gold climbed almost 13% in January, marking its strongest monthly performance since November 2009, while silver surged 19%, Reuters reported.

    Feb 03, 2026 9:21:20 AM IST

    Silver, gold rates today LIVE: How much did silver climb on Tuesday?

    Silver, gold rates today LIVE: Silver jumped up to 8.1% to cross $85, recovering from a 7% fall on Monday and after recording its biggest intraday drop on January 30, according to Bloomberg.

    Feb 03, 2026 9:09:47 AM IST

    Silver, gold rates today LIVE: Why did stocks, metals rebound on Tuesday?

    Silver, gold rates today LIVE: Unlike Monday’s sharp selloff in Asia, US markets moved higher as strong demand boosted factory activity and improved investor mood. The data pointed to a healthier economy and better corporate earnings, indicating manufacturing may be recovering after a three-year downturn, Bloomberg reported.

    Feb 03, 2026 8:47:40 AM IST

    Silver, gold rates today LIVE: Gold price in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai on Feb 2

    Silver, gold rates today LIVE: In Delhi, 24 karat gold at the end of Monday traded at 1,60,850 per 10 grams, slightly lower than that of the previous day - 1,60,860 per 10 grams.

    Maharashtra's Mumbai, Tamil Nadu's Chennai and Telangana's Hyderabad mirrored a similar pattern, with prices slipping modestly - 1,60,710, 1,62,650, 1,60,720, respectively, per 10 grams.

    Feb 03, 2026 8:46:46 AM IST

    Silver, gold rates today LIVE: All eyes on today's prices amid global rebound after days of decline

    Silver, gold rates today LIVE: After days of gold prices dropping across major cities in India and globally, all eyes remain on today's rates amid a global rebound of about three per cent.

    Spot gold climbed 3.7 per cent to $4,837.16 per ounce by 0120 GMT, after touching a near one-month low in the previous session, Reuters reported.

