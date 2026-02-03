Silver, Gold rates today LIVE: All eyes on today's rates amid global rebound, Check MCX gold, silver rate today
Silver, Gold rates today LIVE: Gold prices on Monday were slightly lower across metros than a day before, with all eyes on the rates today as the precious metal rose more than 3% in international market on Tuesday, rebounding from a near one-month low hit in previous session.
Silver, Gold rates today LIVE: Gold prices edged slightly lower on February 2, Monday, compared to February 1, across major Indian cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Chennai indicating a largely subdued trend in the domestic bullion market. Twenty-four karat gold saw marginal declines in Delhi and Mumbai, where rates eased after remaining elevated in the previous session. Silver prices also remained marginally lower....Read More
Silver, Gold rates today | Key points
-In Delhi, 24 karat gold at the end of Monday traded at ₹1,60,850 per 10 grams, slightly lower than that of the previous day - ₹1,60,860 per 10 grams.
-Gold prices in India reached a record high, crossing ₹1.8 lakh per 10 grams across major cities late January, a spike driven by intense safe-haven demand amid global geopolitical tensions.
-Maharashtra's Mumbai, Tamil Nadu's Chennai and Telangana's Hyderabad mirrored a similar pattern, with prices slipping modestly - ₹1,60,710, ₹1,62,650, ₹1,60,720, respectively, per 10 grams.
-Silver in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Hyderabad stood at ₹3,35,900, ₹3,65,900, ₹3,33,900 and ₹3,35,900, respectively, per kilogram on Monday.
-All eyes remain on Tuesday's gold as the precious metal rose more than three per cent, rebounding from a near one-month low hit in the previous session, with market participants bracing for an absence of key economic data this week due to a partial US government shutdown.
-Spot gold climbed 3.7 per cent to $4,837.16 per ounce by 0120 GMT, after touching a near one-month low in the previous session, Reuters reported.
Silver, gold rates today LIVE: How much did gold, silver rally in January?
Silver, gold rates today LIVE: Gold climbed almost 13% in January, marking its strongest monthly performance since November 2009, while silver surged 19%, Reuters reported.
Silver, gold rates today LIVE: How much did silver climb on Tuesday?
Silver, gold rates today LIVE: Silver jumped up to 8.1% to cross $85, recovering from a 7% fall on Monday and after recording its biggest intraday drop on January 30, according to Bloomberg.
Silver, gold rates today LIVE: Why did stocks, metals rebound on Tuesday?
Silver, gold rates today LIVE: Unlike Monday’s sharp selloff in Asia, US markets moved higher as strong demand boosted factory activity and improved investor mood. The data pointed to a healthier economy and better corporate earnings, indicating manufacturing may be recovering after a three-year downturn, Bloomberg reported.
Silver, gold rates today LIVE: Gold price in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai on Feb 2
Silver, gold rates today LIVE: All eyes on today's prices amid global rebound after days of decline
