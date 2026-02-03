Silver, Gold rates today LIVE: All eyes on today's rates amid global rebound, Check MCX gold, silver rate today

Silver, Gold rates today | Key points

-In Delhi, 24 karat gold at the end of Monday traded at ₹1,60,850 per 10 grams, slightly lower than that of the previous day - ₹1,60,860 per 10 grams.

-Gold prices in India reached a record high, crossing ₹1.8 lakh per 10 grams across major cities late January, a spike driven by intense safe-haven demand amid global geopolitical tensions.

-Maharashtra's Mumbai, Tamil Nadu's Chennai and Telangana's Hyderabad mirrored a similar pattern, with prices slipping modestly - ₹1,60,710, ₹1,62,650, ₹1,60,720, respectively, per 10 grams.

-Silver in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Hyderabad stood at ₹3,35,900, ₹3,65,900, ₹3,33,900 and ₹3,35,900, respectively, per kilogram on Monday.

-All eyes remain on Tuesday's gold as the precious metal rose more than three per cent, rebounding from a near one-month low hit in the previous session, with market participants bracing for an absence of key economic data this week due to a partial US government shutdown.

-Spot gold climbed 3.7 per cent to $4,837.16 per ounce by 0120 GMT, after touching a near one-month low in the previous session, Reuters reported.