Simmering discontent between old and new guard caused crisis?

The growing influence of the Yuva Sena led by environment minister Aaditya Thackeray and the increasing efforts by this group to assert itself over the old guard in Shiv Sena are believed to be among factors that led cabinet minister Eknath Shinde to rebel and send the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government into an existential crisis.

Shinde was reportedly upset with a group of functionaries of Yuva Sena for allegedly trying to dominate over his turf, threatening his position as the effective number two in the party, according to Sena functionaries. The Yuva Sena is the youth wing of the party led by Aaditya, and its senior functionaries consist of his close confidantes and associates.

A larger generational shift in the party, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray’s inaccessibility, and growing intractability of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in the government, which came at a cost for Shiv Sena legislators, are also believed to be possible reasons behind the discontent that eventually led to the rebellion, Sena functionaries said.

“This (revolt) was not unexpected. It was just the way in which it was executed and the timing [that came as a surprise],” a Shinde loyalist said on condition of anonymity.

Shinde and several other MLAs left for Gujarat on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, hours after the MVA government suffered a setback in the legislative council elections.

Differences of opinion between Shinde and the Thackerays had been growing over the past few months, the Sena leader pointed out. Shinde was also reportedly irked over “interference” in his departments by the Sena’s first family and even some NCP ministers. Some functionaries of the Yuva Sena also took active interest in the portfolios held by Shinde, the leader said.

“However, there are many aspects to this episode,” the loyalist added, hinting at Shinde’s personal ambitions and that of his son and Lok Sabha MP from Kalyan, Dr Shrikant Shinde.

A second Sena leader too said Shinde resented the growing influence of some Yuva Sena leaders in the party and government. These functionaries are perceived as hailing from elite classes, unlike the ordinary blue-collar Shiv Sainiks and its middle-rung leaders, the leader said on condition of anonymity.

The old guard was also believed to be rankled at a decision to nominate NCP defector Sachin Ahir to the state legislative council instead of an old-timer or party loyalist.

Ahir joined the Shiv Sena in 2019, ensuring an easy victory for Aaditya from the Worli constituency which Ahir has represented in the assembly in the past.

Sainiks also point to how the Worli constituency now has three legislators – Aaditya, who is the MLA, and his predecessors Sunil Shinde and Ahir, who are now members of the legislative council.

Ahir replaced incumbent industries minister Subhash Desai in the upper house of the legislature. Party leaders said there was a high possibility that Aaditya would have soon taken over Desai’s portfolio, boosting his profile in the party and government.

“It is evident that Aaditya is the leader of the Shiv Sena after Uddhav and was being groomed for that role. He was seen as learning the ropes quickly when it came to administrative matters. Aaditya’s suave, urbane image can also be used to attract the cosmopolitan voter. This is what led to him being attacked by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) relentlessly since the MVA government was formed in 2019. It is evident that his rise rankled some in the old guard who may have felt uncomfortable reporting to him,” a third Sena leader said.

Though preparations for a rebellion were reportedly underway for months, unconfirmed reports suggested Shinde and Aaditya may have had a verbal spat on Monday morning, when the elections to the legislative council were held, exacerbating matters.

Shinde was also at odds with NCP ministers over the transfers and postings of some senior police officials in Thane district, which is his turf and stomping ground.